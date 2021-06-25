O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $52,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $28,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 254.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 843,473 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 78,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

