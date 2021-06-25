O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $34,535,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.