O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 66,530 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

