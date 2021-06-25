O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 250,321 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,321 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 138,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,167,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,237,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,145,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,872,000 after buying an additional 2,128,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,074,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 1,219,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,181,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

