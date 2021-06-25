O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

