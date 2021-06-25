Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCDO. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,644.29 ($34.55).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,991.44. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market capitalization of £14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

