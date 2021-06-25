Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 103,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

