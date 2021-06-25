Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

