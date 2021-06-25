Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Omnicell worth $91,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $148.88 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

