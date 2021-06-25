ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONE Gas is gaining from customer growth, which in turn is boosting demand for natural gas and driving its results. The company will benefit from systematic capital investment that is aimed at strengthening its infrastructure and enhance systems integrity. The company’s 100% regulated operation and high percentage of residential customers increase earnings visibility. The company manages its debts quite efficiently and strengthens its balance sheet. However, in the past six months, One Gas’ shares have underperformed the industry. Seasonality of the business, a highly-competitive industry, competition from other sources of energy and extreme weather conditions are headwinds. Any failure to meet the stringent regulations can affect the company’s operations or financial results.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

