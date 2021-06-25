Ontology (ONT) Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $522.01 million and $127.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001331 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00194275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00035146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

