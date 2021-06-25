Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $55,922.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00581478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.