Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 472,092 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
