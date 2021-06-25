Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock worth $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 472,092 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

