OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Hits $2.94 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $148,282.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00097956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00160724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,513.99 or 0.99134793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom's official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

