Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,083,046 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oragenics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 875,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

