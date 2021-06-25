Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,083,046 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.30.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.