OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 537,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.38 million, a PE ratio of -137.55 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

