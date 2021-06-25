Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $16.92

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $16.30. Organogenesis shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2,413 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

