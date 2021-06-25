Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.91

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $95.66, with a volume of 1628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $6.793 dividend. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 188.23%.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.