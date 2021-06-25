OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.27% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,602. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

