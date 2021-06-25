Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 1,015,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,609. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,344,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $9,275,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.