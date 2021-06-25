PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

