PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

NYSE:PD opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

