Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

