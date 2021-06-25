Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is AO Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

AO Asset Management LP decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 63,534 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 7.3% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $96,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

PANW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.39. 24,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.