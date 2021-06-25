Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $16.88

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $16.54. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

