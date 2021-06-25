Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 140.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 665.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

ARCT stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

