Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bruker by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.80. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.