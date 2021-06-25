Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

