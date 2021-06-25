Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 19.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BayCom by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

