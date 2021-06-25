Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,725.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

