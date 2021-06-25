Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,568 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.