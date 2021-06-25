Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 323,651 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,651 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of MEI Pharma worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.52. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.