Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

PARR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 269,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

