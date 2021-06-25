Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $179,734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 851,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 804,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.