Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 733 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $886.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

