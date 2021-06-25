Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

PAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $897.86 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,054,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,388,000.

