PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 465,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,985,000 after buying an additional 209,025 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in PayPal by 9.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,592,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,493,000 after buying an additional 219,195 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 47.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.83. 255,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.17. The stock has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

