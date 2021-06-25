Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $12.00. Paysafe shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 289,046 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $71,180,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

