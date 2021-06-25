Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 100,737 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

