PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 67,479 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 260.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

