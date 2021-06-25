PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 218.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 78.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

LORL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.91. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

