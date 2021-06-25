PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

CLRM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 4,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

