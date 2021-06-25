PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIVU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,186. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.