PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,485. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.