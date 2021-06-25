PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 324,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHHCU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $33,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $4,724,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHHCU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,790. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

