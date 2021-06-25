PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $139.31. 1,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.