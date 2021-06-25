Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 493.60 ($6.45).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 504.50 ($6.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.39. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

