Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

MRO stock opened at GBX 155.35 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 500.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

