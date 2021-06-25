Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $4,000,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00.

Shares of PTON opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

