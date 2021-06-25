Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

